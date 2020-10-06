BJP unrivalled in diverting attention from issues: Khader

The BJP government should be named as 'an attention diversion government', Congress MLA U T Khader said on Monday.

Khader told reporters at Congress Bhavan that CBI carried out raids at 14 locations of KPCC President D K Shivakumar. He said the raids were politically motivated.

He said the BJP worried about losing the elections, was diverting the attention of people. The BJP government has never been in favour of the people.

Khader, highlighting the Khatras gangrape incident, said none of the BJP leaders had expressed their views over the issue on Twitter.

A channel that exposed Yediyurappa’s son for receiving kickbacks, was banned. Protection is being given out to all those who support the BJP government and those who speak out against them are being penalised," said Khader.

Former MLC Ivan D'Souza challenged Chief Minister Yediyurappa to order a CBI probe against his son and relatives for receiving Rs 17 crore worth kickbacks.

When there was sufficient proof of misappropriation of Rs 2,000 crore in the name of coronavirus, why has no CBI probe been ordered? he asked.

"BJP aware about the growing clout of Congress had carried out the raid on D K Shivakumar," claimed Ivan.