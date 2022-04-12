BJP will fight Assembly election on development plank, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the BJP will fight the Assembly election on the basis of development works carried out by the government and achievements of the party in the state.

“We will showcase the budget proposals and schemes implemented by the BJP-led government in the state. During the BJP divisional-level meeting, the leaders from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu discussed the development works initiated in the state. They discussed how various sectors including fisheries, tourism and industries had prospered. Our party workers are engaged in pro-societal work and awareness will be created among the people about the government schemes,” he said.

Prominent issues related to various communities and lending a helping hand to them have been the major focus of our discussion. The party and workers have been working for the welfare of society with an emphasis on development. Hence we will fight the election on the basis of our achievement, he added.

The party will secure more seats in all the upcoming elections. The BJP is getting strong in coastal districts and will be strengthened further, said Bommai.

“I am attending the divisional-level BJP core committee meeting to discuss organising the party as preparation for the Assembly election. We will emphasise organising the party at the booth, mandala and district level. Three teams from the state BJP unit are touring different parts of the state since Tuesday to strengthen the party and hold discussions with party workers ahead of the next Legislative Assembly elections,” he said.

“The first team is headed by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, while the second team by BJP general secretary Arun Singh and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and I am leading another team. After the three teams hold a divisional-level meeting, leaders will discuss organising the party and other issuing during the BJP state executive meeting,” he added.

“We have set many goals for all the district BJP units in the state to achieve before the state executive committee meeting. The booth level, page pramukh and various morchas of the party will be constituted before the executive committee meeting,” said the chief minister.

To a query on JD(S) starting jalayatre, he said, “Let them do it. There is no problem with it. All yatre are organised when the elections are nearing.”

Along with the CM, the BJP divisional-level meeting was attended by former minister Laxman Savadi, former Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sriramulu, Sunil Kumar, BJP General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Surana, among others.