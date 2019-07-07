BJP will not take hasty decision: Ravi

BJP state unit general secretary and MLA C T Ravi said that the BJP will not take any hasty decision.

“We will wait and watch the political developments in the state. We do not know what decision the Speaker will take,” he added.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said, “Congress senior leader Ramalinga Reddy and JD(S) former state president A H Vishwanath have tendered resignation among others. It is good that they have tendered resignation. They would not have tendered resignation for political purpose. The decision would have been taken after their pride was hurt and they faced humiliation.”

There is no clarity on whether the Speaker would accept the resignation of the MLAs. The BJP has not made any effort to contact the MLAs who have resigned, said Ravi.

“When senior leaders have tendered resignation, both the parties (JD(S) and Congress) should introspect on the issue. Otherwise, they will face further problems. We did not get any direction from the high command on our next move. The BJP will take a decision in the interest of the state but also ensure that the interest of the party is not harmed.”