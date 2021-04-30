BJP wins Madikeri CMC with a thumping majority

The BJP has emerged victorious in the City Municipal Council polls. Among 23 wards, the BJP candidates have won 16 wards.

In a major embarrassment to Congress, it could secure only one seat. The party had won eight seats during the previous elections.

The JD(S) has retained one seat. SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) has attained five seats, thus emerging as the opposition party in the council. During the last term, it had won four seats and entered into a coalition with Congress, to come to power.

BJP leaders said that the victory in the CMC elections has proved that Kodagu is a strong fortress of the BJP.

Sanitisation marks fete

Victory processions were banned owing to the Covid-19 guidelines. However, in ward number 12, the winning candidate, Abdul Bashir, from SDPI, celebrated his victory by sanitising the ward, thus creating awareness on Covid-19.

In spite of insight from the Town Panchayat and Assembly elections in the past, the Congress had failed to learn a lesson.

The Congress leaders had not taken the elections seriously in giving a tough fight to the opponents, feel senior Congress leaders.

In a bid to select fresh candidates, the tickets were issued without considering the winnable candidates. None of the independent candidates has won the election.

Leaders who lost

The leaders who lost the election from Congress are H M Nandakumar, Kaveramma Somanna, Chummi Devaiah, Julekabi and Leela Sheshamma.

Those who had served in the previous council, K S Ramesh, Anitha Poovaiah, Savitha Rakesh, Amin Mohisin, Mansoon Ali have won the election once again.

The counting was held at St Joseph School in Madikeri. Owing to the Covid pandemic, only a few followers had reached the counting centre.

The BJP workers were in a jubilant mood after winning a majority. As soon as MLA Appachu Ranjan reached the spot, many candidates were seen falling on his feet to seek his blessings.

The MLA said that the voters are in favour of the BJP and thanked the people for electing the BJP to power.

‘Won without money power’

SDPI district unit president M K Mansoor Ali said that the SDPI candidates had won without money power.

“We had won three seats in the previous council polls while this year, we could win five seats. The people have supported the SDPI for fighting for the problems faced by the people in the last five years,” he added.