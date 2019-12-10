BJP workers celebrate party’s victory in byelection

BJP workers celebrated the victory of party candidates in the byelection in Karnataka. The workers distributed sweets and burst crackers to mark the win in front of district BJP office at Kodialbail on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said “The BJP has swept the byelection. The state will see overall development under the guidance of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the next three and a half years.”

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, in a press release, said that the BJP-led government in Karnataka is safe.

‘Faith in BJP’

Voters have reposed their trust in the BJP through the victory of 12 BJP candidates, he noted.

Wishing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel for the success, he said that the BJP has won as per the expectations of its leaders and the government will be stable for the next three and a half years.

“Voters have sent a strong message not to have a mid-term poll in Karnataka. There is a stable government which will give good governance in the state,” he added.