BJP Yuva Morcha member hacked to death in Dakshina Kannada

Tension in Dakshina Kannada as BJP leader murdered

Police suspecting it as a retaliation to another murder in Bellare have stepped up security in market and surrounding areas

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 26 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 10:28 ist
Praveen Nettaru. Credit: Special arrangement

A 32-year-old Jilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

Unrest prevailed as a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire.

However, following the intervention of the police, the procession was cancelled. The body was directly taken to his house in Bellare.

Praveen, who was an active member in Sangh Parivar, eked a living by running a broiler shop in Bellare. Police suspecting it as a retaliation to another murder in Bellare have stepped up security in market and surrounding areas.

Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating.

Following the murder, the Sangh Parivar has called for a bandh in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk on Wednesday.

Sangh Parivar has also decided to take out a procession carrying the body of Praveen via Puttur, Darbe, Savanoor, Kaniyoor and Bellare at 9.30 am. To prevent any untoward incident, police security has been stepped up in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluk.

As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the murder of Masood in Bellare.

Mangaluru
murder
BJP
Karnataka

