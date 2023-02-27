BJP's 'Pragathi Ratha' flagged off in Mangaluru

The yatra is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and the State ahead of elections

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 27 2023, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 16:04 ist
BJP flag. Credit: AFP Photo

The 'Pragathi Ratha' yatra of the BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit was flagged off from the Kadri grounds here on Monday by party district President Sudarshan Moodbidri and Vedavyas Kamath MLA.

The yatra is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and the State ahead of the Assembly elections, Moodbidri said.

As many as six 'Pragathi Rathas' will traverse across all the eight assembly constituencies in the district. City mayor Jayananda Anchan, deputy mayor Poornima and other party corporators were present on the occasion.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Yediyurappa

