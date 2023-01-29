Bland mushroom turns into delicious ‘chakkuli’, ‘chutney pudi’

A small activity that was started to earn money from home transformed Thushara Anish, from Polali in Bantwal, into a full-fledged entrepreneur. She now specialises in mushroom cultivation.

“I started cultivating mushroom under a shed in my house on a small scale five years ago. As the yield sometimes was more, I ventured into value addition by preparing ‘pickle,’ ‘chutney pudi,’ ‘chakkuli,’ ‘sandige’ and mushroom powder among others without using any preservatives,’’ she said.

Thushara was working as an accountant in a private firm. After she became pregnant, she decided to take up something being at home.

“During this time, my mother attended training in mushroom cultivation and taught me how to cultivate mushroom,’’ she said. Later, experts in Krishi Vigyan Kendra too guided her in the art of cultivating mushrooms,’’ she said.

“After initial hiccups, I began to harvest about 10 kg of mushrooms. I cultivate oyster mushroom that grows at moderate temperature ranging from 20 to 30 degree celsius. It can also be cultivated in summer by providing the extra humidity required for its growth. The yield is less during summer due to increase in temperature. Milky mushroom, otherwise known as summer mushroom, can be cultivated during summer,” she told DH.

When the yield was more, she decided to go for value addition.

‘’I have underwent training in value addition to fish under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme ( PM FME scheme ) in May. With the assistance under the scheme, I made prawn chutney pundi and prawn pickle,” Thushara said.

She wants to prepare fish cutlet as she has already undergone training in it.

‘’White meat fish that of ‘Kallur,’ ‘Madimal’ can be used for preparing cutlet. I have already tried at home and it has come out well. My children are my critics for the food items I prepare. I do not use any preservatives except for prawn pickle,” she added.

There was huge demand for mushroom chakkuli during the fish festival 2023, held on the Fisheries College premises on Friday and Saturday. The stock was empty by 12 noon with visitors returning empty hand.

Her husband Anish, an ex serviceman, has been supporting her in her venture, she adds.