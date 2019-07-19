Blood component segregation unit in limbo

The process of setting up a blood component segregation unit (BCSU) at the district hospital has remained neglected.

Even the demand for installing a 110 kW capacity generator too has not been fulfilled.

The license was availed for setting up a blood component segregation unit six months ago. Some of the required equipment has also been supplied. However, the generator has not been supplied.

Dengue cases are on the rise in Chikkamagaluru district. For transfusion of platelets, the patients from Chikkamagaluru have to rush to Hassan, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Manipal.

If the blood component segregation unit is set up, then transfusion of platelets can be carried out in Chikkamagaluru itself.

The district hospital has 50 kW capacity generator, which manages all the departments including the ICU, CT Scan, dialysis centre and blood bank.

According to District Surgeon Dr S Kumar, blood component segregation unit requires 24 hours power supply. Hence, a proposal for a large capacity generator was submitted.

District hospital blood bank officer Dr N Muralidhar said, “Once the unit is set up, it will help in fresh process plasma and platelet collection. At least seven experts will be required to manage the unit. We already have three people.”

The district has registered 80 dengue cases.

Majority of the cases are recorded from Indavara, Gowdanahalli, Marle, Thimmanahalli, Ambale, Nettekerehalli, Kurubarahalli and Kyathanabeedu in Chikkamagaluru taluk.