Ponnampet Nisarga JCI, in association with the blood bank of Madikeri district hospital, will organise a blood donation camp on August 10, said Nisarga JCI president M N Vanith Kumar.

The camp will be held at the Saukhya auditorium on Bypass Road in Gonikoppa.

Merchant Credit Cooperative Society president Kiriyamada Arun Poonaccha will inaugurate the camp.