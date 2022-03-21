Blood donation camp on March 24

University College Mangaluru, 5 KAR NCC Naval Unit and KAR NCC BN, in association with Wenlock District Hospital, will organise a blood donation camp, Drive-2022, at Ravindra Kalabhavana on March 24 at 10 am.
Commanding Officer of 5 KAR NCC Naval Unit Lt Cdr Bharath Kumar will inaugurate the drive and University College Principal Dr Anasuya Rai will preside over the programme.
Wenlock District Hospital Blood Bank head Dr Sharath will be the guest of honour.
