Blood donation camps on Jan 26

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 23:53 ist

Blood Donors Mangaluru, in association with District Youth Congress, will organise 20 blood donation camps across the district on January 26.

The blood donation camps have set a target of collecting 1,500 units of blood.

Blood Donors Mangaluru general secretary Nawaz said that the weekend lockdown rules should be relaxed for those who wish to donate blood for emergency cases in hospitals.

In 2021, Blood Donors Mangaluru had donated 3,513 units of blood collected through blood donation camps. In addition, 648 donors had donated blood at various hospitals for emergency cases.

The organisation members had provided free medicines to 350 patients and 1,053 food kits for the poor during the lockdown.

