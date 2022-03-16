Blood, eye donation pledging camp today

A blood donation-cum-eye donation pledging camp will be organised at Town Hall by the district unit of Karnataka Janapada Parishat, in association with District Wenlock Hospital, KMC Hospital, Coastalwood Artistes and Technicians Cooperation Association (CATCA) and Lions Club Milagres, from 9 am onwards on March 17.

Karnataka Janapada Parishat district president Pravin Kumar told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday that the programme is being organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Artistes and admirers of Puneeth can take part in the blood donation camp and pledge their eyes for donation. The programme is meant to give a positive message to society, he added.

Pravin said the inaugural programme will be presided over by Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yedapadithaya. Lions Club district secretary Shashidhar Marla will inaugurate it.

Karnataka Janapada Parishat Mangaluru president Mohandas Rai, CATCA vice president Sachin Shetty and others were present in the press meet.