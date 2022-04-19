Boat capsizes; 7 fishermen rescued

A fishing boat that had left Malpe harbour capsized at Rathnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

All seven fishermen were rescued by fishermen from other boats who were fishing nearby.

The boat named Divyashakthi owned by Bhagawan Das Kotian had left for deep-sea fishing on April 10.

Due to strong waves, the boat capsized. All the fishermen were shifted to Malpe.

A case was registered by coastal security police.