Boat service connects Valalu and Mugeradka

The district administration restored connectivity between Mugeradka in Mogru village of Belthangady taluk and Valalu in Bajathuru village of Puttur taluk by arranging boat services.

The massive floods on the River Nethravathi on August 9 and 10 had washed away a hanging bridge built across the river at Bedrodi. Being deprived of the 190-metre-long hanging bridge, the residents of Mogru, Uruvalu Padavu, Bandaru and Belalu villages had to travel 30 km via Ilanthila, Kuppettu to reach Uppinangady.

Crossing the river helps the residents to reach the highway within a few minutes. Mogru, Uruvalu, Padavu, Bandaru, Belalu villagers were using the seven-year-old hanging bridge to reach the NH 75 at Bedrodi. The damage to the bridge had caused a lot of inconvenience to the school and college students travelling to Nelyadi, Uppinangady.

Speaking to DH, Bandaru Gram Panchayat development officer Mohan Bangera said that the boat will provide service to the residents from morning till evening free of cost.

“If there is only one person to cross the river, then he or she may have to wait for some time. In case of an emergency, however, even a single person will be ferried to cross the river, to reach the main road,” said the PDO.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has promised to pay rent of Rs 60,000 a month for the boat service.

Boat maintenance

The boat service has benefited a large number of villagers. There are over 20,000 people in Mogru and Bandaru villages. The boat that was pressed to service was being operated at the Murudeshwara beach in the past.

At a time, nine persons can travel in the boat. The district administration has left it to the Gram Panchayat to maintain the boat and decide on the fare. The MLA has also proposed to construct a vented dam-cum-bridge to help the residents in the future.

Through shramadan, the villagers on both sides of the river had prepared a place to anchor the boat, to help the passengers to alight and board the boat.