Body found in lake

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:49 ist

A body was discovered in Mannupalla Lake in Manipal on Wednesday.

The body was identified as that of Mohammad Ismail (30), originally from Bagalkot and a resident of Shantinagara in Manipal.

According to police sources, Ismail went missing on February 21. Following the discovery of the corpse, a case was registered at Manipal police station.

