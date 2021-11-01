Body found in River Cauvery

The decomposed body of a man aged about 35 to 40 years was found in River Cauvery near the Kottamudi bridge.
The body was found floating in the river. The police recovered the body with the help of the panchayat staff.
The man was wearing a blue coloured jerkin and shirt. The person was 5.3 feet tall. An injury was spotted on his head.
An autopsy of the body has been carried out.
A case of suspicious death has been registered in the Napoklu police station.
