Body of missing man found

The body of a person who had gone missing a few days ago has been found in the irrigation pond in the agricultural land belonging to the same person.

V K Thammaiah (69), from Bhattamakki village, Maitadi, is the deceased.

On May 18, he had left his house in the afternoon and did not return in the evening.

A missing case was filed in the rural police station on May 20.

An autopsy of the body was performed at the government hospital and the body was handed over to the family members.

Thammaiah’s wife had passed away around eight months ago. He is survived by a son.