Body of missing man found

Body of missing man found

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 23 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 00:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a person who had gone missing a few days ago has been found in the irrigation pond in the agricultural land belonging to the same person.

V K Thammaiah (69), from Bhattamakki village, Maitadi, is the deceased.

On May 18, he had left his house in the afternoon and did not return in the evening.

A missing case was filed in the rural police station on May 20.

An autopsy of the body was performed at the government hospital and the body was handed over to the family members.

Thammaiah’s wife had passed away around eight months ago. He is survived by a son.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Bhattamakki village
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

 