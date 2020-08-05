Body of Pocso accused traced in Udupi

DHNS
Udupi,
  Aug 05 2020
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 23:03 ist

The decomposed body of an accused in a Pocso case, who had jumped into the sea to escape from Kasargod police on July 22, was found near a beach on Wednesday.

Mahesh (28), a resident of Kudlu in Kasargod, was arrested for allegedly shooting a video of a minor girl in a toilet.

The accused on the pretext of guiding police to the place where he had hidden the mobile, had jumped into the sea near Kasargod port on July 22.

Though Kasargod police had pressed divers to look for him, they had failed to trace Mahesh.

Kasargod police who rushed to Udupi identified the accused by the dress and handcuffs, said sources.

