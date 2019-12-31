Bommai appeals to Muslim organisations in Mangaluru

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to the Muslim organisations who were planning a protest in Mangaluru against CAA on January 4 and also to the BJP who were planning janajagruthi sabhe to create awareness on CAA on January 12, to postpone their respective meets for atleast eight to 10 days, to help in clearing tensed situation in Mangaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a consultation meeting with the members of various Muslims organisations and elected representatives of the district, on Tuesday, he said both the parties have promised to consider his suggestion and take a call later.

During the meeting, he said minority community members had expressed their apprehension over arrest of innocents in connections with violence in Mangaluru on December 19.

“The inquiry into the violence is in progress. The government will initiate strict action against those responsible for violence in Mangaluru," he said.

On withholding the compensation to the victims of police firing, the investigation into the FIR will be completed at the earliest. Based on the report of the investigation, the government will take a call on the compensation.