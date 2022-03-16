Book on Bhagavad Gita to be released

Book on Bhagavad Gita to be released

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 23:50 ist

A book on Bhagavad Gita, ‘Srimad Bhagavadgita’, authored by advocate Shivaram Maniyani will be released at C V Nayak Hall, Bunts Hostel, at 9.30 am on March 19.

Well-known thinker Sonda Bhaskar Bhat said that the book was published by Chintana Prakashana. The book comprises the detailed meaning of the Bhagavad Gita.

A Guruvandanarpana programme will also be held on the occasion. As many as 16 senior gurus will be felicitated.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami will release the book. Manila Mohanadasa Swami will grace the occasion.

Ravisha Tantri will be the chief guest. Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Puttur, president Dr Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka will preside.

