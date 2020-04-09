Bopaiah asks people to maintain precaution

There are no COVID-19 infected people in Kodagu now. But, nobody should neglect the disease and people must take precautionary measures, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Madikeri Taluk Panchayat on Thursday.

The MLA felt there is a need for officials to focus on the humanitarian aspect, while striving to follow rules and regulations. He lauded the work by the nodal officers.

Madikeri Taluk Health Officer Dr Gopinath said that necessary arrangements have been made at the Community Health Centre in Madikeri. Masks and sanitisers have been distributed to Asha workers, anganwadi workers and health department staff.

Most of the people who were quarantined have now finished their quarantine period. Funds have been released for the purchase of medicine, as per the government orders, he added.

MLA Bopaiah asked the officials to allow the vendors who bring vegetables from outer districts to operate, only if they possess a letter from the APMC.

"People other than vendors and farmers should not be allowed to sell vegetables," he added.

Food and Civil Supplies Department Deputy Director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that there are fewer crowds in Napoklu now. The ration items are being supplied as per demand and there is no shortage of essential commodities.

DySP Barike Dinesh said that merchants will be allowed to carry out business only if they avail permission from the Gram Panchayat PDOs.

Bopaiah meanwhile suggested making sure that fertilizers are purchased at the locations identified by the district administration.

There was a complaint regarding Janata Bazar, which is not opening at the right time, resulting in crowding. The MLA assured of looking into the same.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lakshmi stated that the poultry farms are not getting feed in enough quantities.

Bopaiah observed that people from neighboring districts have been crossing Rivery Cauvery to come to Kodagu.

Some people are also coming through interior roads. The attention of the district in-charge minister will be drawn towards the same, for appropriate action. People are coming through Kushalnagar and Guddehosur after the borders were sealed, he added.

Agriculture department Deputy Director Raju said that the transportation of fertilisers should not be prevented.