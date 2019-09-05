Bopaiah demands timely promotion of teachers

MLA K G Bopaiah on Thursday favoured timely promotions to teachers based on their experience and working capabilities.

While addressing the gathering at the Teachers’ Day celebration held at St Joseph School Auditorium in Madikeri on Thursday, he observed that teachers were always held in high esteem in the society. They have a significant role to play in forming an ideal society.

“Those who have joined as teachers are retiring as teachers. This system should change,” the MLA added.

Paediatrician Dr B C Navin Kumar said that around 2 crore children in the country suffer from malnutrition. Along with education, there is a need to provide nutritious food, he stressed.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya stated that children spend more time in school than at home. The students should revere their teachers and the teachers should love their students as their own children.

She also recalled the contributions by teachers during floods in Kodagu.

Many teachers took part in rescue operations, she added.

Retired teacher Katratana Belyappa who was felicitated by the Prime Minister during the Fit India programme in New Delhi was felicitated on the occasion.

Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal, Taluk Panchayat President Tekkade Shobha Mohan, Koodige DIET Principal Javaregowda and DDPI P S Machado were present. District-level best teacher awards were presented on the occasion.

In Chikkamagaluru

Zilla Panchayat Health and Education Standing Committee Chairperson Jacintha Anil Kumar assured of taking a delegation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day programme held in Zilla Okkaligara Samudaya Bhavana on Thursday, she noted that the teachers are facing issues with respect to the transfers, counselling and promotions. These problems will be brought to the notice of the government.

Taluk Panchayat President Nettekerehalli Jayanna presided over the programme.