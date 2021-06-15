Bopaiah instils confidence in Covid infected people

MLA K G Bopaiah visited the Covid Care Centre at Ashrama School in Thithimathi Maroor on Monday.

Interacting with the Covid-19 infected people, Bopaiah urged them not to lose hope and confidence.

Yoga and meditation help to improve self-confidence. By consuming nutritious food and exercising, one can overcome Covid-19, he added.

Later, he also inspected the kitchen and godown and urged officials to supply nutritious food for the Covid infected.