Bopaiah instils confidence in Covid infected people

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 15 2021, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 23:48 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah visits the Covid Care Centre at Ashrama School in Thithimathi Maroor on Monday.

MLA K G Bopaiah visited the Covid Care Centre at Ashrama School in Thithimathi Maroor on Monday.

Interacting with the Covid-19 infected people, Bopaiah urged them not to lose hope and confidence.

Yoga and meditation help to improve self-confidence. By consuming nutritious food and exercising, one can overcome Covid-19, he added.

Later, he also inspected the kitchen and godown and urged officials to supply nutritious food for the Covid infected. 

