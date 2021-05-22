Bopaiah visits Covid Care Centre in Balugodu

MLA K G Bopaiah paid a visit to the Covid Care Centre set up at Ekalavya Residential School in Balugodu in Arji Gram Panchayat limits.

The MLA enquired about the health of the Covid-19 patients.

The state is seeing a rise in the number of recoveries. The Covid-19 patients should not panic and should adhere to the suggestions of the doctors, he said.

The MLA also inspected the kitchen and directed supervisors to ensure that there is no dearth of facilities for the infected.

‘Initiate strict action’

In a separate meeting with officials and elected representatives, the MLA directed officials to initiate strict action against Covid-19 infected people who were found violating home isolation rules and were found moving freely in public places.

There are complaints that Covid-19 infected people are violating rules. The infected who are in home isolation should not come out of the house till they are recovered, he said.

The public should inform the police and taluk authorities of those who were found violating the rules, he added.

Bopaiah said the district was in the green zone during the first wave of Covid-19, while now it is in the red zone. The public should join hands with the officials in breaking the chain of transmission.

The supply of Covid-19 vaccines is likely to be streamlined within a week. All will get the vaccines in a phased manner, he added.

Town Panchayat president C K Pratvinath said that a Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for the traders and their employees to resume work.

Tahsildar R Yoganand said that FIR will be registered against Covid-19 infected people who were found moving around freely.

The ration shops under PDS should function three days a week during the relaxation of the restrictions from 7.30 am to 5 pm, he added.