Boy saves his mother from flour machine

An eight-year-old boy in Kudlur village saved the life of his mother, who got stuck in a machine at the flour mill.
The act by Deekshith, a student of class two, has been lauded by the villagers.
Arpitha is his mother and she was working in her husband Ravikumar's flour mill. Her hair accidentally got stuck in the belt of the machine and she cried for help.
Deekshith exhibited his presence of mind and immediately turned off the main switch and saved her life.
