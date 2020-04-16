Boy who returned golden ring felicitated by MLA

A 12-year-old boy, who had returned a golden ring which he received in the food kit supplied during the lockdown recently, was felicitated by Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor on Thursday, for his honesty.

Puttur Bunts' Association had supplied food kit through MLA's war room to the house of Haneef, a resident of Karmala in Bannur, on the outskirts of Puttur taluk last week. Hukas, son of Haneef, who saw a golden finger ring inside the kit brought the issue to the notice of CMC member Premalatha Nandila.

Later, the ring was handed over to its owner Ramachandra Ghate. The ring had accidentally fallen inside the kit while packing.

Lauding his honesty, MLA Matandoor visited the house of Haneef and felicitated his son with a shawl and garland. An additional food kit was also handed over to him.