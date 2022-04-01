'Boycotting of Muslims'

Boycotting Muslims was due to opposition to HC verdict: Raghupathi Bhat

  Apr 01 2022
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:42 ist

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said it is disheartening to see how a minor issue like the row over hijab, which could have been resolved at the school level, has spread like wildfire throughout the state.

He hoped that once the Supreme Court passes its decision, the issue will die down as the petitioners will have no higher court to appeal to.

He claimed that he tried everything to solve the problem by persuading the girls, but in vain.

The MLA said that the girls have been misled, which has harmed Hindus' religious beliefs.

Another bitter development that has snowballed into several complications is the opposition to the High Court verdict. There was opposition to Muslim shops being set up at the temple celebrations due to the opposition to the High court verdict over the hijab, he said. 

However, when it comes to Halal meat, the protesters have called for people to refrain from eating Halal meat, but they have not asked for shops selling Halal products to be closed down. There is a need to put an end to this bitter rivalry, he added.

