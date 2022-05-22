Boys slips into lake, dies

Boys slips into lake, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 22 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 23:15 ist

A seven-year-old boy who left home to play was found dead in a lake in Malpe police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased is Raghava. The boy had left to play on Saturday evening near Keremata. When he failed to return, his family started looking for him.

The boy's clothes and slippers were found near Keremata on Sunday.

Following this, swimmer Eshwar Malpe rushed to the spot and the body was retrieved. A case has been registered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

boy slips into lake
dies
Keremata
Udupi

What's Brewing

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

 