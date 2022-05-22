Boys slips into lake, dies

A seven-year-old boy who left home to play was found dead in a lake in Malpe police station limits on Sunday.
The deceased is Raghava. The boy had left to play on Saturday evening near Keremata. When he failed to return, his family started looking for him.
The boy's clothes and slippers were found near Keremata on Sunday.
Following this, swimmer Eshwar Malpe rushed to the spot and the body was retrieved. A case has been registered.
