Brahmavar youth duped of Rs 7.93L in online fraud

A youth from Chanthar in Brahmavara, Udupi district, ended up losing Rs 7.93 lakh to online fraud.

Police said that Nishmith (28), an entrepreneur from Devubailu in Chanthar village, received a phone call from an anonymous person declaring that he had won a two-wheeler after online shopping done by him recently. The fraudster also told Nishmith that in order

to claim the prize, he had to pay Rs 2,499 as registration fee.

Nishmith transferred the money to the online wallet account of the accused. The bogus caller contacted Nishmith again and informed that he had won a car as the second prize in an online contest. He told him that in order to claim the car, he has to transfer Rs 7.93 lakh as registration fee. Nishmith fell into the trap and transferred the money to the imposter’s account, police added.

Nishmith has now approached Udupi CEN police and filed a complaint in this regard. A case was registered under Sections 66 C and 66 D of IT Act and 420 of IPC, police added.