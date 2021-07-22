Brand Mangaluru award presented

Brand Mangaluru award presented

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 23:23 ist

Dr Sandeep Wagle, who is serving as a senior reporter of Kannada Prabha, was presented the Brand Mangaluru award at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday.

The award has been instituted by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union for articles reflecting harmony and human values.

DK Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Bhagawan Sonavane said besides newspapers, there are websites and also social media.

But, it has become rare to see responsible journalism. Dr Sandeep Wagle deserves the award, he said.

Wagle’s article titled ‘Komu Sauhardathege Sakshi – Setuvada Yakshagana’ was published in the daily on November 25, 2020.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,001 cash, a certificate and a memento.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Brand Mangaluru award
Dr Sandeep Wagle
Kannada Prabha
Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 