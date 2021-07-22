Brand Mangaluru award presented

Dr Sandeep Wagle, who is serving as a senior reporter of Kannada Prabha, was presented the Brand Mangaluru award at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday.
The award has been instituted by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union for articles reflecting harmony and human values.
DK Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Bhagawan Sonavane said besides newspapers, there are websites and also social media.
But, it has become rare to see responsible journalism. Dr Sandeep Wagle deserves the award, he said.
Wagle’s article titled ‘Komu Sauhardathege Sakshi – Setuvada Yakshagana’ was published in the daily on November 25, 2020.
The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,001 cash, a certificate and a memento.
