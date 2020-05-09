Brazilian citizen quarantined

Brazilian citizen quarantined

Madikeri,
  May 09 2020
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:43 ist

A citizen of Brazil who was found moving around freely in the district was quarantined at the district hospital.

He was found sitting at a bus stop at Onachalu in Madikeri on Saturday afternoon. On noticing him, the local residents informed the officials.

The police and health officials who rushed to the spot brought him to the Covid-19 designated hospital in Madikeri and admitted him for a health check-up.

He had reportedly told the officials that he had arrived in India one year ago and was staying in a Tibetan camp at Bylakuppe.

