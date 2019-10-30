Brewing discontent: Cong workers exchange blows

A scuffle among Congress workers, outside the venue of the District Congress Committee (DCC) press conference on Wednesday evening, exposed the brewing discontent over the denial of ticket to contest the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council elections.

A scuffle broke out when DCC President Harish Kumar was addressing reporters at Ocean Pearl hotel about the candidates being fielded by the party in the elections. Former Mayor Gulzar Banu and her son Azeem, apparently peeved at not getting ticket, had arrived outside the venue of the press conference.

Gulzar Banu had switched loyalties and joined the SDPI when she was denied ticket in the previous MCC council elections. After being defeated in the elections, she had returned to the Congress.

Azeem got into a heated exchange with Congress leader Harris Baikampady and soon both of them began to exchange blows.

Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, who was sent to pacify Azeem, was also heckled and had to be escorted to safety.

The Congress leaders, including former minister B Ramanath Rai, U T Khader and MLC Ivan D'Souza, had to intervene and managed to pacify the party workers and bring the situation under control.