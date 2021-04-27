Bride tests positive in Kodagu, negative in Kerala

A newlywed bride had to spend her wedding night in isolation after she received a message that she has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The marriage of Simna, daughter of Rajan, a resident of Kedakal in Suntikoppa, was held with Aneesh from Kannur in Kerala, on April 25.

Earlier, when the family visited the DC’s office to seek permission, the officials had advised them to undergo a Covid test as a precautionary measure. Accordingly, the bride gave her swab sample for testing on April 23. However, the report on the same had not arrived till April 25.

After the marriage, the bride had left for her in-law’s house in Kerala in the evening. Unfortunately, when she was about to enter her house in Kerala, she received a message on her phone stating that she has been tested positive for Covid-19, which created confusion and chaos among the family members.

She was asked to remain isolated in a room. On the following day, she underwent a test in Kerala, where she tested negative for Covid. The negative report gave much relief to the newlywed couple, along with the family members.