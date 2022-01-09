Bridegroom apologises for mimicking Koragajja

A bridegroom, Umarul Bashit, who had mimicked Koragajja daiva and hurt the sentiments of devotees during his wedding in Salethur, tendered an apology by sharing a video.

Vittal police had filed a case against the bridegroom and his friends for promoting disharmony, enmity and hatred between different groups on Friday.

In the wedding held in the house of Azeez on Wednesday, the bridegroom, along with his friends, had donned the attire of Koragajja. After the video clipping went viral on social media, Hindu organisations had objected to it and had even staged a protest outside the bride’s house.

In the video, the bridegroom said, “I along with my friends mimicked for the sake of entertainment. It was not aimed at hurting a community or God. I did not have a desire to insult the Muslim community as well. My friends and I respect all castes.”