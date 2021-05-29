bridge develops cracks

A bridge, constructed on the main road in Haraga village, has developed cracks. The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh by the PWD.

The bridge developing cracks within a few months of construction has made the residents doubt the quality of the work.

Soil dumped by the side of the road too has caved in and entered the water body that flows below.

Villagers Sharan and Trishul have urged the PWD engineer to visit the spot and inspect the quality of the bridge.