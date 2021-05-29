Bridge develops cracks

Bridge develops cracks

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • May 29 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 23:43 ist
The soil dumped by the side of the bridge in Haraga has caved in and entered the water body that flows below.

A bridge, constructed on the main road in Haraga village, has developed cracks. The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh by the PWD.

The bridge developing cracks within a few months of construction has made the residents doubt the quality of the work.

Soil dumped by the side of the road too has caved in and entered the water body that flows below.

Villagers Sharan and Trishul have urged the PWD engineer to visit the spot and inspect the quality of the bridge. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bridge develops cracks
Haraga
constructed by PWD
poor quality work

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

 