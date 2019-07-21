Bridge submerges at Chelyadka

Following rain, the bridge on Puttur-Kunjoorupanja-Panaja road at Chelyadka was inundated on Sunday. This is the first time the bridge has submerged in this monsoon.

As water started flowing on the bridge, the movement of vehicles was suspended. As a result, private buses that ply on the stretch used an alternative road via Santyaru. Several passengers were inconvenienced without the movement of vehicles.

The bridge at Chelyadka had submerged four times during the monsoon last year.

The residents have been demanding a new bridge for the last several years.

As the bridge has developed cracks, the residents fear that it might collapse. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles near a garage on Puttur Bypass Road.