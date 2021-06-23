Bridges in rural areas of Kodagu await facelift

People in Cherangala village near Bhagamandala have been facing problems during the rainy season as different areas lose connectivity.

People were marooned after the Kolikadu and Bennurukadu hills caved in during the last rainy season. The connectivity was lost for months together. People in the region fear that the same situation might repeat again this year.

The villagers said that the roads which were damaged last year have not been repaired yet. Also, the construction of new bridges is incomplete.

As Cherangala village falls under the limits of Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat, people in the region depend on Bhagamandala for their day-to-day activities.

During the last rainy season, the Mattari bridge across River Cauvery was damaged as Gajagiri hill had caved in. The bridge has not been repaired till today.

Residents of Mattari, Moolemajalu, Hosuru and the ST colony vented their ire against the move of the local administration, which has taken up the construction of the reclining wall without repairing the Mattari bridge, which provides connectivity to more than 45 families.

Resident Mattari Raja said that the footbridge near the government school in Cherangala washed away during floods last year. The connectivity has been lost and now there is a need to construct the footbridge, which will benefit families from Mottana and Kanahitlu.

The bridge connecting the Kodi family and also the footbridge at Koodakandi Road are damaged and need a facelift, said the residents.

There had been several landslides in the region last year and many landslides are expected this year as well.

The Gram Panchayat has taken up the repair work of some roads in Bhagamandala damaged during heavy rain last year.

Gram Panchayat member Sirikaje Nagesh said that for the time being footbridges will be constructed wherever necessary.

The Mattari bridge is expected to get damaged further in the upcoming rainy season. Necessary measures will be taken to provide connectivity, he added.