'Bring differently-abled people to mainstream of society'

The differently-abled should be brought to the mainstream of the society, said senior civil judge Noorunnisa.

She was speaking at the health and legal awareness camp organised for the differently-abled by the CMC and the District Legal Services Authority in Madikeri.

“Free education is imparted for differently-abled children from 6 to 18 years. Equal right to live is provided under the law. Four per cent reservation in government employment is announced for the physically challenged,” she said and called upon the people to make use of the facilities.

“Disability is not a curse. Several people have achieved success even with a disability,” she added.

The authorities have set up special courts in 2016 to try offences against the disabled. The victim can either approach the nearest police station or court seeking justice. Everyone should have knowledge on law, she said.

CMC commissioner Ramdas said that 5% of the grants in the CMC are reserved for the welfare of the differently-abled. There are 165 differently-abled in the town.

The CMC provides financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for house construction of physically challenged, Rs 3 lakh for the purchase of land and Rs 15,000 for construction of toilets, he added.

Differently-abled people achievers from various fields were felicitated on the occasion.