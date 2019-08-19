Bring out truth in phone tapping case: Shobha

MP Shobha Karandlaje has said that the truth needs to be brought out as phone tapping was a crime and one need not feel guilty if he was not involved in it.

Shobha told mediapersons that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy need not be frightened if he has not committed any mistake. He can be happy, she said.

She said former chief minister Siddaramaiah has also demanded a probe on phone tapping. Accordingly, the state government has ordered a probe.

The decision as to who will lead the probe will be decided shortly. The probe aims to expose the culprits behind the phone tapping, she said.

To a question on Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra is involved in transfer scam, she said, “I have no knowledge about it. I am busy with my own work.”

She said, “I am visiting flood-affected areas. I have no problem if my phone is also tapped as I am not involved in any anti-social and anti-national activities.”

When asked about Cabinet expansion, she said, “Chief Minister Yediyurappa has said that the list of aspirants has been handed over to the party’s high command. It is left to the chief minister and the high command to decide.”

To a question on when the Central team would visit flood-affected areas in Karnataka, Shobha said, “The Union home minister and the finance minister have visited the flood-affected areas.”