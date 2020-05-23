Brisk business ahead of Id-ul-Fitr

Brisk business ahead of Id-ul-Fitr

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 20:55 ist
A man purchases sweets from a vendor at Shareefgalli in Chikkamagaluru.

Members of the Muslim community made brisk purchase, ahead of Id-ul-Fitr on Sunday.

People were seen purchasing new clothes, fruits, vegetables, dates, sweets and meat on Saturday. The prices of chicken and mutton had increased. As the state government has declared complete lockdown on Sunday, many were seen purchasing meat on Saturday itself.

Shops selling special eatables on Mallandoor Road, Basavanahalli Road and M G Road made brisk business. There was good demand for samosa.

Following lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, the government has not given permission to hold mass prayer in mosques. Police have strengthened security at Idgah Maidan and Vijayapura in Chikkamagluru, to ensure that no one violated the lockdown norms.

