BSNL apathy mars Suntikoppa region

Owing to the lackadaisical attitude of BSNL, people in Suntikoppa are facing network connectivity issues in the region.

A majority of people in Suntikoppa hobli are still using landline services. However, for the past several years, BSNL connectivity has become a problem for the citizens.

The BSNL office in Suntikoppa has only one Junior Telecom Officer (JTO), as all other staff took voluntary retirement last year, as per the government order.

The JTO has to serve in other BSNL stations in the surrounding villages.

People who go to the office for bill payment and sim card purchases return disappointed as the office is closed most of the time.

Technically, the connectivity of BSNL mobile and landline networks has become very poor in the region.

The connectivity will be lost immediately after any disruption in the power supply and will return only after the restoration of the power supply.

Moreover, there is a shortage of diesel as the grants are not released by BSNL for its purchase.

Not only the public but the shopkeepers and students are also affected. People are venting their anger against the officials concerned, who are supposed to look into the issue.

The residents have urged the BSNL authorities to rectify the issues to provide uninterrupted service to its consumers.