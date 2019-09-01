BSY is BJP’s unwanted child: CLP leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Chairman Siddaramaiah has termed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as ‘unwanted child’ of the BJP.

“To check him, the BJP High Command has appointed three deputy chief ministers,” he said, speaking at Congress workers meet at Town Hall on Saturday.

“Yediyurappa has gained power through illegal means. To curtail his activities, people like Lakshman Savadi have been appointed as deputy chief minister. Everyone knows what Savadi had done in the Assembly. Do BJP leaders have any self-respect?” he asked.

‘Misuse of agencies’

The Central government led by PM Narendra Modi has made Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Chief Election Commission, and Reserve Bank of India as puppets. These institutions are being misused against political opponents, Siddaramaiah said.

“The Congress and JD(S) legislators were offered betwen Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore to resign. Why the IT and ED officials failed to probe it?” he asked.

“In spite of having three MPs, 16 MLAs from coastal districts, central team had failed to visit flood-affected coastal districts. BJP has betrayed people of coastal districts,” he alleged.

“Coastal districts have experienced devastation in flood. Landslides have affected several villagers. Over 1 lakh people have come on streets. The Centre has failed to release grants for relief works,” he said.

He visited the flood-affected areas in Charmadi in Belthangady taluk and alleged that 25 BJP MPs lacked concern for victims. “They should have impressed upon Modi to review flood-hit areas,” he said.

“Modi just wants votes from Karnataka. He has no concern for people of the state. When flood affected Karnataka in 2009, the then PM Manmohan Singh released Rs 1,600 crore. Modi should follow him,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said that there is a need to check landslides in Western Ghats. A team of scientists should visit affected areas and conduct a study.

He visited Anaru village, which has lost connectivity after a bridge was washed away recently. He also visited Pharlani and spoke to the residents.

Victims said that they have not received compensation after their houses and farm land were washed away in the flood.

Siddaramaiah contacted deputy commissioner and directed him to provide compensation at the earliest.