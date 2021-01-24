Budding artist shows her creativity on canvas

Artist S R Akshatha has been silently showcasing her skills on canvas at Navagrama in Kodlipete Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. Though she is still studying in a college of art, her works have adorned the walls of government schools and offices and have been attracting the attention of the people.

Daughter of Kavitha and Ramesh, Akshatha has been interested in drawing since her primary school. However, she failed to get the required support during her early school education.

It was Morarji Desai Residential School teacher D P Sathish who honed her talent and motivated her to take up painting.

As a result, she could showcase her talent at various platforms and even won several prizes in the Prathibha Karanji competitions.

After her SSLC, she completed her PUC at Government Women’s College at Balmatta, in Mangaluru.

Then, it was her parents who supported her to take up art for her higher education. Accordingly, she is now pursuing her studies at Mahalasa College Of Arts, in Mangaluru.

Akshatha has already learnt pencil art, colour art, 3D art, pencil shading and acrylic painting.

In fact, during the lockdown, she was engaged in teaching drawing to school children from government schools along with her friends. She has drawn paintings and given them for free, to adorn the walls of houses.

Through ‘Nammoora Kalakali Vedike’ of her favourite teacher D P Sathish, she along with others, have taught drawing free of cost to the children of Navagrama.

Akshatha says, “After completing my studies, I want to hand over a few drawings to the school where I had my early education at Navagrama for free.”

D P Sathish, Akshatha’s teacher from Morarji Desai Residential School said, “Akshatha is a budding upcoming artist. Her talent came to light through Prathibha Karanji competition. Let her talent reach everywhere rather than just being restricted to the village.”