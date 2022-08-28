Budding writers enrich Tulu language through their contributions

In the past, Tulu literary world was dominated by prolific writers like Prof B A Viveka Rai, Kedambadi Jattappa Rai, Paltadi Ramakrishna Achar, M K Seetharam Kulal, Prof Chinnappa Gowda and Amrith Someshwar, among others.

Presently, a new crop of writers has emerged to enrich the Tulu Literary world. Vasanth Kumar Perla translated Ravindranath Tagore’s poems into Tulu, titled ‘Rabindra Kabithelu’ and Bhaskar Rai Kukkuvalli’s ‘Gampana Purana’ was released recently.

With the introduction of MA in Tulu, a PG programme launched by Mangalore University, dissertation works by students, submitted as part of their academic activities, have added to the steadily increasing publications in Tulu language -- one among major five Dravidian languages, informs Dr Madhav M, serving as coordinator of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Peetha at Mangalore University. Dr Madhav is also the coordinator of MA in Tulu programme.

800-page work

Dr Madhav has translated Kuvempu’s ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’ to Tulu, which is an 800-page work and is yet to be released. Institutions in undivided Dakshina Kannada district like Tulu Peetha of Mangalore University, Govinda Pai Research Centre in Udupi, and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, among others, have been publishing Tulu literary works at regular intervals.

Publisher Kallur Nagesh says the launch of the Academy gave impetus to publications in Tulu language.

‘Madipu’, a magazine published by the Academy, has provided a platform for new writers.

Renewed interest in Tulu folk and culture like ‘Bhootharadhane’, ‘Bannagarike’, ‘Nudikattu’, and ‘Paddnana’ have motivated many young writers to conduct research and bring out publications. The Tulu Peetha had recently published ‘Tuluvere Paramparika Jnana,’ and ‘Bolli Sambrama.’ Two more literary works — ‘Bangarada Kural’ and ‘Mandara Ramayana’ (a compilation of papers presented by researchers in seminar) are ready for release. The Peetha also has been organising webinars for past two years.

Research papers

Enthusiastic participants from Italy, USA, Qatar and Dubai have been submitting research papers on different issues. “Once the webinar completes 100 episodes, all research papers will be compiled and published,” Dr Madhav said.

The Dharmasthala Peetha has a collection of 1,700 Tulu books while the University College library in Mangaluru has 1,000 Tulu books. In order to bring out more research publications, efforts are on to secure the status of a research centre for the PG centre in Tulu.

Efforts are also underway to attach Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Samskritika Prathishana with Tulu PG Centre to facilitate in-depth research of manuscripts at the Prathishtana, Madhav said.

Academy Registrar Kavitha said, “The Academy has been supporting writers by publishing their works. This year, the Academy is bringing out books on achievers in Tulu Nadu. Anindith Gowda’s research work, ‘Recalling Amar Sulya - Balidan of Brave Tuvas’, was published by the Academy recently.

300 Tulu books

The Academy has published over 300 Tulu books since its inception, Kavitha said. Jai Tulunadu, with the objective of promoting Tulu script, had recently published a collection of 101 poems —’Tulu Purpa’ — in Tulu script.

Sanghatane president Ashwath Tuluve said, “Through this collection of poems we intend to reach out to the president, the prime minister and the chief ministers of all states, and help Tulu in getting its due recognition. In recent years there is lot of encouragement for writers.”

Jagadheesh Shetty, curator of Govinda Pai Research Centre in Udupi, said, “Youth are passionate about Tulu language and are coming forward to write articles, short stories in Tulu.