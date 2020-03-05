Budget is inclusive, but could have been better, say people

The budget though good, should have focussed on programmes aimed at job creation, residents felt on Thursday.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Isaac Vaz said that the announcement of 90% subsidy for Israel model Hydroponics Farming, will help technically qualified youth find gainful employment.

“The proposed upgrade of the Hassan-Mangalore Rail connectivity is a welcome move for the development of Dakshina Kannada district,” he stressed.

KCCI had demanded the government to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 1% in line with Kannur Airport. “Mangalore Airport is suffering as VAT on ATF is presently 28%. Unfortunately, the government has ignored our demand, perhaps due to the financial constraints,” Isaac Vaz said.

Senior Chartered Accountant and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Indian Mangaluru branch Chairman S S Nayak told DH that the state budget 2020 is an inclusive budget which has kept in mind, the progress of all communities.

“For the first time in the history of the state budget, a budget meant for children was presented. As much as Rs 35,330 crore is reserved for various programmes involving the development of children within the 18 years,” he said.

Subsidy for drip irrigation, assistance for micro farmers and support for organic farming are good steps announced by the CM. Nayak felt for a need to introduce Karnataka New Industrial Policy for 2020.

Sujith Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from the city, said the scheme announcing financial assistance to children of autorickshaw drivers was a welcome step. However, the hike in the duties of petrol and diesel will be a huge burden on the common man.

Suneetha Acharya from Kottara Chowki said the scheme on purchasing of products prepared by self-help groups (SHGs) for government departments, is a good step by the government.