‘Budget will help India come out of recession’

The Union Budget will boost India’s economy by helping the market to come out of deflationary recession, said Guna Ranjan, author of ‘Strategies for Real Estate Investment’.

He welcomed the government’s move to abolish dividend distribution tax. It will boost investor sentiments. This facilitates increased profit distribution to the investors.

“By this, the investors will have increased spending ability. As we all know, one person’s spending is another person’s income,’’ he stressed.

Finance minister increasing the tax deduction limit to Rs 3.5 lakh from the present Rs 2 lakh, on interest paid on affordable housing loan sanctioned during this financial year, is also a good move.

Also, increasing the carpet area limit from 30 sq.meters to 60 sq.meters in metropolitan region and from 60 sq meter to 90 sq meter in non-metropolitan area is a decent proposal, he added.

Tax holiday on affordable housing loan will benefit the builders as well. A good push on the education sector will help in increasing the productivity in the long run.

“The silver lining is the market still is buyers market and economy of India will soon enter the phase of normalisation,’’ he said.