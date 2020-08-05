Build Karnataka Bhavan in Ayodhya,says Kota

Build Karnataka Bhavan in Ayodhya: Kota

Mangaluru,
  Aug 05 2020
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 22:57 ist

District In-charge and Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to build a Karnataka Bhavan on the lines of Karnataka Bhavan in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh near Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Poojary when contacted told DH that he had written a letter to the chief minister and had appealed to him, to request three to five acres of land near Shri Ram Mandir from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to build a Karnataka Bhavan.

"Such a Karnataka Bhavan in Ayodhya will benefit Yatrikas travelling from Karnataka to Ayodhya," he said and expressed confidence that the chief minister would respond to his appeal after being discharged from the hospital.

Kota who is in home quarantine had tested negative to Covid-19.

