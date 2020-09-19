Building crumbles, no loss of life

A nearly 50-year-old dilapidated building, ‘Royal Mahal’, near Chittaranjan Circle, partially collapsed on Friday. However, no loss of lives was reported.

The building, which accommodated shops like lodging, bakery, hotel and Janaushadhi centre, was partially damaged.

The employees and other customers fled to safety after witnessing the building crumbling. The structure was two-storied and had six shops, eyewitnesses told fire personnel.

The fire department personnel were seen clearing the debris.