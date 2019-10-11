Bulk waste generators must fix waste problem

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner S Ajith Kumar Hegde directed establishments, generating bulk waste, to set up scientific waste management units on their premises, before October 31.

Hegde told mediapersons in MCC building on Friday that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, catering services, chicken stalls, apartment associations, small industries, hostels, educational institutions and other bulk waste generators to hand over dry waste to authorised recycling agencies appointed by MCC.

The bulk waste generators were informed on the alternatives for disposing of the waste scientifically. The Centre had directed all urban local bodies to effectively implement Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. NGT expressing displeasure to implement the rules had directed state Chief Secretary to appear before them once in three months to elaborate on measures taken to implement SWM Rules. Even the state government was seriously monitoring the implementation process, he said.

The list of authorised recycling agencies will be published on MCC’s website soon. MCC’s health inspectors will visit the solid waste management units set up by the establishments to ensure that waste is managed scientifically.

After the October 31 deadline, officials will conduct surprise visits to bulk waste generators, he added.

‘Maintain cleanliness’

Hegde urged establishments and shops to keep their surroundings clean. The team of officials from MCC will conduct raids on hotels, chicken stalls, to check the cleanliness and will slap a hefty penalty for not maintaining cleanliness. He urged hotels, paying guest accommodation owners, hostels and marriage halls not to dump waste food items into storm water drains. If anyone is found dumping food waste, action will be initiated against them, he warned.

Pacchanady victims

On awarding compensation for the victims of garbage slide at Pacchanady, Hegde said that a comprehensive compensation package is being prepared for the victims. After the expert committee submits it’s report to the state government, the package will be announced. He said that a drive against illegal hoardings will be carried out by the officials. Once the ward elections are announced, all the hoardings will be cleared.